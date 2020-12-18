Perry Chamber to distribute gift cards from Fareway initiative to local businesses

Perry Chamber of Commerce representatives received $2,000 in gift cards from the Perry Fareway store on Friday, Dec. 18 to help support local businesses.

Perry Chamber Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti said Fareway Stores, Inc. initiated a program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Earlier this year, Fareway distributed $200,000 through the Iowa Chamber of Commerce. Chambers could apply to receive 40, $50 gift cards.

Pasutti said the Perry Chamber applied and received $2,000 in gift cards in April/May, which were then distributed to local businesses.

A second round of the gift card program was opened again last week as Fareway donated an additional $200,000 to the Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce. Chambers could again apply to receive 40 gift cards of $50 each.

The Perry Chamber applied and received $2,000 in gift cards through the program. Perry Fareway Manager Travis Landgrebe presented Pasutti and Chamber Board President Eileen Splendore with the 40, $50 gift cards on Friday. The Perry Chamber will distribute them to local businesses impacted by COVID-19, especially hospitality and restaurants.

“Really nice before the holidays that they can then give to their employees who may have had fewer hours or been impacted in other ways, but really geared toward small businesses and supporting them,” Pasutti said.