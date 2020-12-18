Minburn United Methodist Church plans free Christmas dinner

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

Brent Gibbons had an idea to provide a free meal on Christmas Day to the residents of Minburn. As the Chair of Administration Council for the Minburn United Methodist Church, he brought this idea to the church members and they wanted to do it.

The meals will be prepared on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, by volunteers and delivered to community member’s doors around noon. CDC and food prep standards will be followed with a minimum kitchen staff.

“[The] menu is ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, rolls and a dessert,” Gibbons said.

He hopes to provide a great homemade dinner to the community, especially the shut-ins due to COVID-19.

“[There are] no requirements for eligibility other than a residence in the Minburn area,” he said.

The members of the Minburn United Methodist Church gave monetary and food donations to the Christmas Day free meal event. This will be their first year doing this event and have been planning for a few weeks.

To sign up for a free meal on Christmas Day, go to the Minburn Public Library, Minburn Post Office or the Minburn United Methodist Church Facebook page.

“We are just happy to give back to Minburn and be at least a bit of a bright spot for all,” Gibbons said.