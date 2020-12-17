Dallas County Sheriff’s Benevolent Association and Staff Report

Local donation program provides 100 food baskets to Dallas County residents in need

PERRY – For 25 years, The Dallas County Sheriff’s Benevolent Association has hosted a Food Basket Program to assist individuals and families in need during the holidays around Dallas County. This year, the group stepped up to build more food baskets – increasing from 75 to 100 baskets – to meet a greater need locally.

It’s a community effort to build the baskets, with local businesses, organizations, public safety agencies and citizens providing donations, material and monetary support to benefit neighbors in need. Tyson Fresh Meats and Osmundson’s Manufacturing work together to provide the bulk of the food donations with Hy-Vee Food Stores providing ordering and transportation of the food to the assembly site along with employees to move it. Other community organizations that support this effort include:

Fareway (Adel)

Hy-Line International (Dallas Center)

NW Trailer Sales (Adel)

Dallas County Fair Board

Various Public Safety agencies

Dallas County Employees, citizens and business

“It’s always heartwarming to see the community come together for this every year,” said Jeremiah Minhsall, president of The Dallas County Sheriff’s Benevolent Association’s board. “We expected an even greater need this year due to the pandemic, and we are thrilled that our partners and community stepped up to meet that need to create 100 baskets to distribute to neighbors around the county.”

One hundred baskets were assembled this week by a small group of volunteers and delivered on Thursday, Dec. 17 to members of the community. The recipients either applied or were nominated to receive a basket which included food for the holiday season.

“We’re honored to participate in the Sherriff’s Benevolent Association’s Food Basket Program,” said Mike Grothe, plant manager at Tyson Fresh Meats in Perry. “We hope that these baskets provide some holiday joy to neighbors and friends across Dallas County.

Fire departments and other agencies across the county helped deliver the food baskets on Thursday, including the Perry Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Chris Hinds said in a separate interview that members of the department would deliver around 50 baskets to the northern portion of Dallas County, including Perry, Bouton, Dawson, Minburn, Woodward and Granger.

Hinds said the department has helped deliver the food baskets for the past 10 years. This year, he said they recruited some more help from the Perry Community School District's Success Center. Three Success Center students helped members of the fire department load items to be delivered to local families on Thursday morning.

"I think the guys have a real sense of accomplishment and a good feeling of being able to help somebody," Hinds said. "It really makes you feel good that you've helped somebody in need. We welcome the opportunity to do it."