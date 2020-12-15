Perry Public Library partners with HUP for Las Posadas 2020
Submitted by Perry Public Library
The Perry Public Library has partnered with HUP (Hispanics United for Perry) to sponsor the annual Las Posadas celebration this year.
HUP will present a Facebook Live event from their their Facebook page beginning at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17. This is a free, family-friendly event, and everyone is invited to join in this Christmas tradition, observed in a safe way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library will provide treat bags for children containing a craft, a book and a sweet, to be picked up, curbside, at the library during open hours from Dec. 14-19. Join us to celebrate Las Posadas 2020!