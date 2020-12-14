Three Perry students test positive for COVID-19, 13 to be quarantined
Submitted by Perry CSD
A release from the Perry Community School District said two students from Perry High School and one from the Perry Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 14.
All students and families in contact with these students have been notified. Thirteen students will be quarantined.
Perry Community School District has a total of seven positive cases which is a rate of .004. All other students can attend classes as normal.