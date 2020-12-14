Pet licenses, dog park passes available for 2021

Submitted by City of Perry

Annual Pet Licensing

Pet owners within Perry city limits with cats and dogs over six months of age must obtain or renew their annual pet license by Jan. 31 of each year.

Licenses expire on Dec. 31 of each year.

Licenses may be obtained at the McCreary Community Building, 1800 Pattee St.

The fee is $5 for altered animals and $20 for non-altered animals.

A late fee of $5 will be charged after Feb. 1.

Owners must show proof of rabies vaccination.

Dog Park Permits

Yearly passes for the Perry Dog Park are available at the McCreary Community Building, 1800 Pattee St. The fee is $20 for the first dog and $10 for each additional dog, with a limit of three dogs. Perry residents must have a current pet license in order to purchase a dog park permit.

Day passes are also available for $2 per dog.

Please call the McCreary Community Building at 515-465-5621 if you have any questions.