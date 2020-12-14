Give someone another year through blood donation

Submitted by LifeServe Blood Center

DES MOINES – End 2020 and kick off 2021 by saving lives in your community at a LifeServe Blood Center blood drive.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

One donation can save three local lives, so please join us at a community blood drive coming up in the area. Plus – January is National Blood Donor Month, a federal day that honors generous blood donors for their vital contribution to the community healthcare system.

Minburn Community Blood Drive: Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 from 3-6:15 p.m. at Minburn United Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut.

Adel Community Blood Drive: Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Lincoln Savings Bank, 312 Nile Kinnick Drive S.

Dexter Community Blood Drive: Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 from 3-6:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 309 Marshall.

Woodward Community Blood Drive: Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 108 W 5th St.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.