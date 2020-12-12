Santa visits Hotel Pattee and is set to return on Dec. 12

Staff Report

Santa Claus made a stop at the Hotel Pattee on Friday, Dec. 11.

The visit was one of a series of holiday events the hotel was holding on Dec. 11-12.

Residents pre-ordered family-style lasagna dinners and picked them up curbside from 5-7 p.m. on Friday. Others picked them up from the restaurant or ate the meals at the hotel. Santa also posed for photos from 5-7 p.m.

Santa will be back from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 inside the Hotel Pattee. Social distancing is encouraged and families can decide how their children can visit with Santa.

Residents can also pre-order family-style taco meals until 12 p.m. on Saturday. The meals can be picked up curbside from 5-7 p.m. and will also be available in the restaurant.

Community members can call the hotel's front desk, 465-3511, to place their pre-orders.