Perry Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19, four to be quarantined
Submitted by Perry CSD
A release from the Perry Community School District said a Perry Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Dec. 11.
All students and families in contact with this student have been notified. Four students will be quarantined for 14 days per direction from Dallas County Public Health. Perry Community School District has a total of four positive cases which is a rate of .003. All other students can attend classes as normal.