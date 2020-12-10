ITC Midwest provides support to Perry Chamber

Submitted by ITC Midwest

In support of pandemic and derecho disaster relief, ITC Midwest has awarded $292,000 to various organizations aiding those in need during 2020. This includes ITC Midwest’s December disbursement of $42,000 in funding to organizations and initiatives that support the small business community throughout its service territory.

Locally, ITC Midwest is providing financial support for the Perry Chamber of Commerce, which is focused on supporting small businesses.

Earlier this year, ITC Midwest provided $175,000 in disaster relief funding to those in need in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois as a result of the pandemic. The company contributed to food charities as well as mental health and substance abuse service agencies throughout its footprint. In addition, ITC Midwest provided $75,000 in derecho disaster relief funding to support communities and those impacted by the severe August storm.

“ITC Midwest’s commitment to the communities we serve extends beyond electric transmission service,” said ITC Midwest President Dusky Terry. “Just as the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on each of us individually, the impacts are devastating the very backbone of our communities – small businesses. They represent the entrepreneurial spirit and the economic viability of cities and rural towns across the Midwest. That’s why we identified organizations that provide innovative solutions for struggling small businesses for our final round of disaster relief in 2020.”

Specifically, ITC Midwest is providing financial support for the small business support and economic development organizations listed here.

Iowa

NewBoCo – Cedar Rapids

Empower – Cedar Rapids

Small Business Development Center – Ames

Area 15 & Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress – Ottumwa

Perry Chamber of Commerce – Perry

Greater Burlington Partnership – Burlington

Rural Ideas Network – Dubuque

Minnesota

Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) – Chatfield

Through its Charitable Giving Program, ITC Midwest supports organizations that make a strong, positive social impact and improve the quality of life in the communities served by the company.