Mediacom helps close digital divide for Perry students

Submitted by Mediacom

PERRY – To close the digital gap for K-12 students in Perry, Mediacom Communications recently helped 24 student families gain low-cost, high-speed internet service. More student families can still be connected to ensure that their students can access online learning from home.

Parents and students have faced new challenges as school districts moved to incorporate remote learning as part of curriculum delivery during a year marked by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. A growing number of families are participating in Mediacom’s Connect2Compete (C2C) program which helps income-challenged families connect to low-cost home internet service. Currently, 24 student families in Perry use C2C internet to meet online needs for their children’s education.

“School leaders continually face difficult decisions as they work to keep students and teachers safe, while also ensuring equity so that all students continue to learn,” said Mediacom’s Area Operations Manager Richard Conger.

Connect2Compete is available in all areas where Mediacom delivers broadband service. The main criterion for eligibility is that at least one child in the household qualifies for the free or reduced-price school lunch program.

The flat-fee cost for a C2C internet subscription is $9.95 per month. Mediacom waives fees associated with installation and modem rental. Participants are not required to sign a contract or pay a deposit.

“Mediacom made a commitment to invest company resources to help low-income families gain the connectivity they need to support their children’s education,” Conger said. “Today, in a COVID-19 world, a connection to our fiber-based network is more essential than ever, and our broadband technicians take pride in every installation that brings Connect2Compete to local students in Perry and elsewhere.”

In Iowa communities where Mediacom is a broadband provider, more than 4,300 families benefit from the subsidized educational internet program. An online site provides information and a sign-up form: mediacomc2c.com. Families can also sign-up by calling C2C service representatives: 855-904-2225.