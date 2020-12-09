Community steps up with donations for annual toy drive

Last year’s toy drive served around 300 kids. That number jumped to 450 this year.

“We knew the need would be great this year, we anticipated that and the community really stepped forward this year,” organizer John Andorf said.

Fellow organizer Linda Andorf agreed, saying “the community was exceptionally generous.”

The Andorfs, along with a small group of volunteers, were busy filling bags with toys on Monday, Dec. 8 at the Perry Elks Lodge. Families filled out an application through New Opportunities. The application process was based on income guidelines.

The annual toy drive serves kids 0-14 in Perry. In addition to donations from the community, the toy drive also receives items from the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

“The Marine Corps is seeing a greater need also so we basically got one toy per child from the Marine Corps,” Linda said.

“But the community made up for it,” John added.

“More than made up for it,” Linda said.

“We had people step up this year that, as far as we know, hadn’t really given before,” said John.

Linda added that they had people call them and drop off money or toys. Businesses, churches and groups also supported the drive through monetary donations or donated items.

The Perry Hy-Vee store held a round-up for the drive and Linda said they then used those funds to purchase toys from the Hy-Vee store.

John added that they tried to shop local as much as they could. The toy drive program also received 100+ People for Perry funds, which Linda said helped a lot while they were out shopping for toys.

“It was truly a community drive and it really helped,” John said.

Donation boxes were also out at local businesses for community members to drop off items. The toys were collected on Friday, Dec. 4 and taken to the Perry Elks Lodge.

The toys were then sorted by age and gender and spread across tables in the Perry Elks Lodge. Linda said they appreciated having three National Honor Society students and their sponsor help unload the bags and boxes and sort the toys on Sunday, Dec. 7.

A small group of volunteers then started pulling the toys on Monday. Volunteers grabbed a sheet, which had names, ages and a few ideas of what the children liked for each family, and started filling bags with toys. Some of the sheets had unique items of what the child would like and Linda said they tried to meet those requests.

Each child received one large toy and a couple smaller items. Linda said that they planned to go back through the bags and add items that are left.

This year’s distribution of the bags has been spread out. Families will come in shifts to pick up their bags of toys on Thursday afternoon, Friday morning and Friday afternoon. Families will also be able to select what they would like for a drawing and names will be drawn for a select number of larger items after all of the bags are picked up.

John and Linda appreciated the support the annual toy drive program received from Perry residents, businesses, churches, groups and more.

“I am just very, very grateful to everything that the community has done,” Linda said.

“We reached out to the community and the community reached out to us,” John added.