Perry High School adult tests positive for COVID-19

Submitted by Perry CSD

A release from the Perry Community School District said a Perry High School adult tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 7. All students and families in contact with this adult have been notified. Two high school students will be quarantined for 14 days per direction from Dallas County Public Health.

Perry Community School has a total of four positive cases which is a rate of .002. All other students can attend classes as normal.