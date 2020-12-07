Festival of Wreaths raises funds for Woodward Public Library Foundation
Submitted by Woodward Public Library Foundation
The Woodward community came together to raise over $3,700 for the Woodward Public Library Foundation through the Festival of Wreaths.
Businesses and organizations designed and decorated a wreath and the wreaths were displayed for silent auction. Wreaths were displayed at the library, at local businesses and at the Trailhead Depot. The money will be used to support grant writing efforts.