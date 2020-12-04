PHS student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19
Submitted by Perry CSD
A release from the Perry Community School District said a Perry High School student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Dec. 4.
All student-athletes and families in contact with this student-athlete have been notified. Twenty-one student-athletes will be quarantined for 14 days per direction from Dallas County Public Health.
Perry Community School District has a total of four positive cases, which is rate of .002. All other students can attend classes as normal.