Hills enjoy seeing families make Christmas memories at Hill's Tree Farm

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

Harold Hill and his wife Carol enjoy seeing families pick out their own Christmas tree, sometimes to carry on a family tradition or, in some cases, to start a new family tradition.

“People are almost always in a good mood and it’s not unusual to have two to three generations of one family come to get one or more trees,” Hill said.

Hill and his wife Carol are the owners and founders of Hill’s Tree Farm located at 19885 Midland Trail, Minburn. The couple planted their first Christmas trees in 1982. The tree farm is part of a grain and livestock farm. The original farm was started by Hill’s great-grandfather in 1866.

“We have about 11 acres in trees, but there’s about 475 acres in the whole farm,” Hill said. “Some college friends from Northern Iowa suggested we might enjoy growing Christmas trees. We decided to give it a try.”

Changes to the farm over the years

The first Christmas trees sold were mostly Scotch Pines for about $10 to $15. Hill shook the old needles out by hand and they did not have a way to net the trees for easy transporting.

“Many of our first trees were sold for transplants rather than for Christmas trees,” Hill said.

Gradually, they have added more species of trees. Hill’s Tree Farm now grows Fir trees, Pines and Spruce. They also bring in other kinds of freshly cut Fir trees from Northern Minnesota.

They now put the trees in a mechanical shaker to remove the old needles. Trees are put through a netting machine to be compressed so they’re easier to transport.

“We also have a machine to drill a tapered hole in the trunk of the tree to fit on a stand we sell that makes erecting the tree a breeze,” Hill said.

Wreaths and other greenery were added about 15 years ago.

COVID-19 changes

“Because of COVID-19, we are not offering hot chocolate or cookies this year, but do hope to have several fires going for warming and to roast marshmallows,” Hill said.

The marshmallows for roasting will be pre-packaged in small plastic sandwich bags.

When families are out choosing their tree, they will not be asked to wear a mask, but when trees are brought to the processing area, masks are encouraged. The Hill’s Tree Farm crew members will all be in masks.

Trees can now be paid for at the tree shed’s outside window.

“If they [customers] wish to go inside the shed to pay or to look at the greenery, masks will be required,” Hill said.

They will not be offering decorated wreaths this year. Only a smaller number of the hand-made greenery items will be available.

“We usually buy our wreaths undecorated, then decorate them here,” Hill said. “Our usual supplier decided to not put their wreath crew at risk for working in close quarters to make the wreaths.”

Hours of operation

Hill’s Tree Farm opened the Friday after Thanksgiving. They are open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until Christmas. They are available by appointment during the other four weekdays.

A typical experience on the farm

Hill shared that the first and second weekends are the busiest, with around 1,000 people the first weekend and 600 to 800 the second. The number of customers tapers off for the remainder of the season.

For new customers, they have a demonstration area to show the different kinds of trees offered and to explain the characteristics for each of the species of trees. Information where to find each tree, in their three different lots, is shared.

A hand saw is offered and customers head off to pick their Christmas tree. They have two-wheeled carts for customers to carry their newly cut trees to the processing area.

“If you haven’t used a hand saw, it’s easy to want to push the saw blade into the tree,” Hill said. “It’s a lot easier to get the saw lined up so you’ll be making a cut horizontal with the ground. Then lightly push and pull the saw in the cut, taking long strokes.”

When customers return with their tree, they are asked what kind of tree stand they have so the farm crew knows how many lower branches to cut off. Customers are also asked how they would like their tree processed. Hill shared they assume customers like the trees to be shaken and netted. Both services are provided for free.

“If they [customers] want to watch us process their tree, they can do that,” Hill said. “If they need a tree stand, we offer a number of choices and types of stands for sale.”

To purchase the tree, the price tag is removed from the tree and customers bring the tag into the tree shed or to the tree shed’s outside window to pay.

“When we’re not busy, we’ve had people come find a tree quickly, usually a pre-cut one, bring it for processing, pay for it, load it and be on their way in 10-15 minutes,” Hill said. “Other times, we’ve had customers just enjoy the experience of walking among the trees and they might be here for one to two hours.”

Trees available

The Hill’s Tree Farm has between 6,000 to 7,000 trees of all ages and sizes. The number of trees sold each year is increasing, but they are selling about 500 trees a year.

“We’ll have Scotch and White Pines, Canaan, Douglas, Concolor, Korean Firs and some White Spruce,” Hill said. “All of those we grow. We’ll also have some Fraser, Balsam and [taller] Canaan Firs freshly cut from Northern Minnesota.”

How to care for the Christmas tree

One of the last things that happens to the trees is to have a fresh square cut on the base to open it up for water uptake and to make it fit the tree stand.

“Trees should be in water within two to three hours after being cut,” Hill said. “They’ll [the trees] usually take a lot of water the first few days. If they run out of water, the only way they’ll take water again is if a new fresh cut is made at the base, usually at least ¾ of an inch.”

Hill shared they don’t advise the need for any additives, just clean water. He said the trees should be kept away from any heat. Keeping the tree out of the sunlight would also provide some benefit.

Lessons learned

Hill has learned that growing Christmas trees takes patience and long-term planning. To get a seedling to a nice Christmas tree size it takes 7 to 10 years.

“We’ve also learned that people have a wide variety of preferences for tree shape and needle type,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons we offer a variety of species of trees.”

At Hill’s Tree Farm they have tried to keep their business family-oriented with personal service. They feel their customers have been great over the years.

“The biggest rewards come with meeting the people who come for their tree [and] seeing the enjoyment and good memories the experience of choosing and cutting their own tree brings them,” he said.