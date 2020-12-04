DMACC celebrates high school nursing students’ achievements

Submitted by DMACC

Three high school students currently enrolled in DMACC’s VanKirk Health Occupations Academy have received their Basic Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Certificate of Completion and have successfully passed the state exam to become certified CNAs.

The students are under the direction of Perry VanKirk Academy Instructor Danielle Navarro, who holds a BSN from Drake University and has teaching experience at Des Moines University and Southwest Community College. She has been an instructor at DMACC since 2016. She holds certifications in Trauma, BLS, Advanced Cardiac and Pediatric Life Support Nursing.

“I applaud all the students for their dedication and initiative to complete this process as a high school student,” Navarro said.

Once a student receives their CNA Certificate of Completion from DMACC, they are eligible to take the state written and skills exam. The students must pay for this exam at their own expense and are given three opportunities to pass. Three students have already passed the exam.

“It is quite an accomplishment for them to pass the state exam on the first attempt,” said Navarro.

Students from Perry, Woodward-Granger, Dallas-Center Grimes and ADM have enrolled in the class this fall and are at various stages of the testing process. Area high school students may enroll in nursing as well as other Career Academy programs to earn both high school and DMACC credit.

Some high school students who earn their Basic CNA certificate do not take the opportunity to pass their state exam while they are enrolled in the academy. If they decide later that nursing is the career path they desire, they need to retake the certification course before they can take their state exam.

A majority of students taking the intiative to pass the state exam as high school students is a trend DMACC hopes will continue.

Tom Lipovac, academic advisor said, “Life's Calling, the essence of DMACC, is designed to inspire, energize and encourage students to achieve their career dreams. We are proud of the commitment these students have shown choosing the healthcare profession as their ‘Life’s Calling.’”

Makenzie Dresback, an assistant nursing student in her junior year at Woodward-Granger High School said, “It takes wit and courage to take care of others in difficult and inexplicable situations.”

Dresback, who will be taking her state exam in December, describes her goal to become a hospice nurse, “It will be a privilege to help people in their most vulnerable time.”

“The Health Occupations Academy is the academy with the highest demand at our center," Eddie Diaz, director of the VanKirk Center said. "We are proud of the students who take on this challenge and are thankful to their schools who choose to invest in them.”

Students interested in taking spring courses at the VanKirk Career Academy should reach out to their high school counselor.