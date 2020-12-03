Perry High School student and adult test positive for COVID-19

Submitted by Perry CSD

A release from the Perry Community School District said a Perry High School student and one adult tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 3.

All students and families in contact with this student have been notified. Twenty-eight students will be quarantined for 14 days per direction from Dallas County Public Health. Perry Community School District has a total of three positive cases which is a rate of .001. All other students can attend classes as normal.