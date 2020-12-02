Dallas County Board of Health promotes public health mitigation during COVID-19

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

ADEL - On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Dallas County Board of Health approved a position statement strongly recommending mitigation strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Dallas County. With cases rising, a trend predicted to continue through the holiday season, the board sought to clarify what Dallas County residents need to do to keep Dallas County healthy and reduce the burden on our healthcare system.

Recommendations include limiting interactions with, and distancing from, people outside your household, always wearing a mask when in close contact with others, avoiding large gatherings and following the isolation and quarantine guidance provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health and Dallas County Health Department.

Read the full position statement here.

Any questions regarding COVID-19 in Dallas County can be directed to the Dallas County Health Department at 515-993-3750. For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit www.coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.