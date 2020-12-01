Holiday Tree Lighting set for Dec. 5 in Woodward

Staff Report

Community members are invited to help welcome the holiday season to Woodward during the Holiday Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Centennial Plaza on the corner of Main and W 3rd.

At 6 p.m., Santa Claus will arrive at the plaza with the help of the Woodward Fire Department. Santa will then visit with children outside after the tree is lit, while maintaining social distancing.

The Woodward Lions Club will be serving hot chocolate and hot apple cider at the plaza. No cookies or books will be available this year because of safety concerns.

Social distancing and masks are required.