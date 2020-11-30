Perry Public Library December Events

Staff Report

Winter Reading Programs Begin at Perry Public Library – Dec. 1

Winter Reading programs will be offered by Perry Public Library for 2020-21, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1, for children of all ages, teens, and adults. Register by phone (515-465-3569) or watch for registration information online, coming soon at www.perry.lib.ia.us. Reward yourself with good books and enter prizes-drawings just for reading this winter! Programs run through February 2021. Complete details available at registration.

Community Helpers Family Storytimes – Dec. 2, 9, 16

The virtual Community Helpers Family Storytimes for children ages two to five continue at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16. All Storytimes are free, but registration is required and includes free activity kits that you pick up ahead of the live Zoom presentations. Call Suzanne Kestel at the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Books and Bites – Dec. 2

Books and Bites is a monthly program offered by Perry Public Library for children in first and second grades. The virtual programs combine a book and a snack featured in its story, and the live Zoom presentations take place at 3 p.m., on the first Wednesday of each month. The next Books and Bites event is at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, and the book is "If You Take a Mouse to the Movies" by Laura Numeroff. The snack will be seasoned popcorn. During the Zoom presentation, Children’s librarian Suzanne Kestel will read a story and demonstrate how to make a snack, using the free recipe kit that participants pick up at the library before the program. The programs and recipe kits are free to registrants, and the registration deadline for the December program is Monday, Nov. 30. Books and Bites programs are limited to 15 participants, so don’t wait! Sign up by calling the library: 515-465-3569.

Wee Wonders Online – Dec. 10, 22

New Wee Wonders recorded programs for babies (infants to 18 months) will post online on Thursday Dec. 10, and Tuesday, Dec. 22. The recorded programs are free and available to anyone, but you must register for the Wee Wonders program to receive the free books and activity kits. Call the library to register: 515-465-3569.

Cold Penguins, Warm Gingerbread Family Holiday Party – Dec. 17

Perry Public Library will hold a virtual holiday event for children and families at 6. p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17. Cold Penguins, Warm Gingerbread Family Holiday Party is designed for children ages four through the fifth grade, but all families are welcome to join us for this fun Zoom program! Each family will receive the book "The Gingerbread Man" by Catherine McCafferty and each child will receive a goody bag. Crafts and games are part of the program and we will decorate an oatmeal cream pie “gingerbread” face at this free event. Registration is required and limited to 18 children. Please register by Monday, Dec. 14, by phone: 515-465-3569, online: www.perry.lib.ia.us, or email Suzanne Kestel: skestel@perry.lib.ia.us.

Holiday Closings – Dec. 24, 25, Jan. 1

Perry Public Library will close at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 and remain closed Friday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday. The library will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

December Zoom Craft Club Event – Dec. 28

Perry Public Library will offer a Zoom Craft Club event at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 and the craft will be Snow Place Like Home Shadow Box. Registration is required, as well as a $5 materials fee, by Monday, Dec. 21, to receive the craft kit. Register by phone (515-465-3569) or online (http://www.perry.lib.ia.us). Everyone is welcome to join the free live Zoom presentation with the event link on our homepage. Craft kits will be ready for curbside pickup at the library on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Don’t miss this fun winter event!

​For additional information, contact the library at 515-465-3569.