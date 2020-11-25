SUBSCRIBE NOW

Woodward Festival of Wreaths runs through Dec. 5

Submitted by Woodward Public Library
One of the wreaths available to be bid on during the Woodward Festival of Wreaths. Bidding will end at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The Woodward Public Library is hosting the Woodward Festival of Wreaths as a fundraiser from Nov. 23 through Dec. 5.

Fifty wreaths have been sponsored by local businesses and organizations to sell through a silent auction. Twenty of the wreaths can be bid on at the High Trestle Trailhead Depot from 3-7 p.m. every night, including Thanksgiving, through Friday, Dec. 4. The wreaths can also be bid on at the depot from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Thirty more wreaths can be found at the Woodward Public Library or at local businesses.

Stop by the Woodward Public Library to pick up a flyer with more information on the Festival of Wreaths. Bidding will close at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.