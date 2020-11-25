Woodward Festival of Wreaths runs through Dec. 5

Submitted by Woodward Public Library

The Woodward Public Library is hosting the Woodward Festival of Wreaths as a fundraiser from Nov. 23 through Dec. 5.

Fifty wreaths have been sponsored by local businesses and organizations to sell through a silent auction. Twenty of the wreaths can be bid on at the High Trestle Trailhead Depot from 3-7 p.m. every night, including Thanksgiving, through Friday, Dec. 4. The wreaths can also be bid on at the depot from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Thirty more wreaths can be found at the Woodward Public Library or at local businesses.

Stop by the Woodward Public Library to pick up a flyer with more information on the Festival of Wreaths. Bidding will close at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.