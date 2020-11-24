Perry Hy-Vee donates Thanksgiving meals to Perry Area Food Pantry

The Perry Hy-Vee store donated bags of groceries to the Perry Area Food Pantry on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The local store donated 50 meals to families in need to be distributed through the food pantry. The bags included a 5-pound bag of potatoes, four cans of vegetables and a box of stuffing. Each bag also had a coupon for families to come into the store to get a free turkey, pie and dinner rolls.

“We certainly appreciate Hy-Vee’s donation,” said Lou Hoger, site manager of the Perry Area Food Pantry.

Perry Store Manager Eric Doughan said Hy-Vee announced that the company would donate 20,000 meals to families in need for Thanksgiving. The donations were divided up throughout the company and Perry’s portion was 50 meals.

“We just wanted to do something good for all of our communities throughout our company’s territory," Doughan said. "Here in Perry I was excited we got to do our part in that. These are always the fun parts of our job, helping out the community and others in need."

He added that the Perry store decided to donate the meals to the Perry Area Food Pantry.

“We hope they pick them up and can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner on us. We just wanted to make sure everyone was able to participate especially with how difficult of a year it’s been with COVID and everything,” Doughan said.