Perry Lutheran Homes program to receive funds from 100+ People for Perry

Submitted by 100+ People for Perry

The 2020 4th Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting was held as a Zoom Meeting on Monday, Nov. 23.

Members selected the Perry Lutheran Homes "Project Connect" program as the award recipient and pledged $7,400 to the program.

Checks Payable: Perry Lutheran Home (Memo Line: "100+ - Project Connect)

Checks may be submitted to Finneseth, Dalen, & Powell PLC - 1401 Willis Avenue Perry, IA (East side mailbox)

Mail: P.O. Box 487 Perry, IA 50220

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/non-profits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life.

After 20 meetings, the group has pledged $140,600 to 20 local non-profit projects.

The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact our community.

Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered.

Each charity/non-profit/worthy cause must be a 501 (c)(3) or sponsored by a 501 (c)(3), be project based, and benefit the Perry community.

Non-profit organizations may be found at https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx

Only members may attend and present.

The 1st quarter 2021 100+ People for Perry Meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22.

Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (Tom.Lipovac@gmail.com), or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).