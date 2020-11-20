Happenings in Perry

Staff Report

Annual Toy Drive

Donations are needed for the annual toy drive for ages 0-14. Boxes are located at Ben’s Five and Dime, Van Wall Equipment, Percival Scientific, Orscheln Farm and Home, Dollar General and Perry Perk. Boxes will be picked up on Friday, Dec. 4. Hy-Vee will also be doing a round-up for the toy drive program from Nov. 16-25. For more information on donating to the annual toy drive program, contact the Andorfs at 515-465-5803.

Art on the Prairie Continues Online

The annual Art on the Prairie festival is completely online this year, providing new opportunities for artists and shoppers to safely participate from any location. The virtual event will take place on Eventeny.com and will not only run through the typical Art on the Prairie weekend, but will be extended through the end of November to include Small Business Saturday, Artists Sunday and Cyber Monday. The artist marketplace, which features individual artist shop pages for shoppers to purchase artwork online, is available at https://www.eventeny.com/events/2020-art-on-the-prairie-online-792. Find more information, including artist spotlights, Community Supported Art packages and music performances, on the Art on the Prairie Facebook page.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at Crossroads Church, 2810 1st St. Perry.

Crossroads is hosting the Food Bank of Iowa's November Mobile Food Pantry in Perry. It will be a drive-thru operation and we will begin distributing food as soon as it is delivered and we are set up, approximately 8:15 a.m.

Red Cross Perry Community Blood Drive

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Perry Elks Lodge, 2823 Willis Ave. Perry.

The American Red Cross will be holding their first-ever blood drive in Perry on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the Perry Elks Lodge (please enter through the north door) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You may sign up by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=perryia. Long sleeve T-shirts will be given to all donors while supplies last.

LifeServe Perry Community Blood Drive

2-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 at First United Methodist Church, 1100 3rd St.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Tinsel Trot

10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Perry Booster Club's annual Tinsel Trot is moving to a virtual format following the latest COVID-19 restrictions. Participants can stop by The Perry Perk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 for their T-shirt and a map of the course or they can map out their own 5K. Booster club members will be outside Perry Perk at the picnic table. The Perry Booster Club thanks the community for supporting the event. They added that there is still time to join virtually, at perry-booster-club.square.site.

Winter Reading Programs Begin at Perry Public Library

Winter reading programs will be offered by Perry Public Library for winter 2020-21, beginning Tuesday, Dec 1, for children of all ages, teens, and adults. Register by phone or watch for registration information online, coming soon at www.perry.lib.ia.us. Reward yourself with the good books and incentive prizes you deserve this winter! For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Perry Public Library Books and Bites Program

3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 via Zoom.

Books and Bites is a monthly program offered by Perry Public Library for children in first and second grades. The virtual programs combine a book and a snack featured in its story, and the live Zoom presentations take place at 3 p.m., on the first Wednesday of each month. The next Books and Bites event is at 3 p.m., Dec. 2, and the book is "If You Take a Mouse to the Movies" by Laura Numeroff. The snack will be varieties of seasoned popcorn. During the Zoom presentation, Children’s librarian Suzanne Kestel will read a story and demonstrate how to make a snack, using the free recipe kit that participants pick up at the library before the program. The programs and recipe kits are free to registrants. The registration deadline for the December program is Monday, Nov. 30. Books and Bites programs are limited to 15 participants, so don’t wait! Sign up by calling the library: 515-465-3569.