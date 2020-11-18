Perry Community Blood Drives set for Nov. 25, 27

Special to Perry Chief

Red Cross Perry Community Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will be holding their first-ever blood drive in Perry on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the Perry Elks Lodge (please enter through the north door) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You may sign up by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Long sleeve T-shirts will be given to all donors while supplies last.

Donating now is more important than ever. Donated blood is essential in the care of patients relying on lifesaving blood transfusions for surgeries, cancer treatments, car accidents and other emergencies. Right now, people are following public health guidance to keep their families safe—and that includes contributing to a readily available supply of blood for hospitals.

Also to note, on June 15, the American Red Cross began testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Red Cross donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

For more information or to sign up, please call 1=800-RED-CROSS.

LifeServe Perry Community Blood Drive

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming area blood drive.

It’s important that eligible community members continue to give blood regularly to ensure the health of the community. There is no substitute for human blood.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

A Perry Community Blood Drive is set for 2-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 at First United Methodist Church, 1100 3rd St.

Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.