Annual Tinsel Trot moves to virtual race

Submitted by Perry Booster Club

The Perry Booster Club's annual Tinsel Trot is moving to a virtual format following the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

Participants can stop by The Perry Perk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 for their T-shirt and a map of the course or they can map out their own 5K. Booster club members will be outside Perry Perk at the picnic table.

The Perry Booster Club thanks the community for supporting the event. They added that there is still time to join virtually, at perry-booster-club.square.site.

Those signed up by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18 will get a T-shirt.