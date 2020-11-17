Perry Public Library to postpone reopening plans

Submitted by Perry Public Library

As the 2020 Library Renovation is wrapping up, the Perry Public Library had plans to reopen the building for computer use by appointment and browsing of the bookshelves on Nov. 24. With the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Library Board of Trustees decided to postpone the reopening of the library. The Board will revisit the reopening plans at their next board meeting on Dec. 10.

We will continue with curbside services with no contact service, virtual storytimes, and computer use by appointment. Curbside services include checking out library materials, printing, copying, and notary services. Our open hours are Monday through Thursday - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you would like to check out library materials, such as DVDs, books, or audiobooks – please call us at 515-465-3569 and we will be happy to choose a selection of materials given your past checkouts and your suggestions. The library materials will be checked out to you, bagged, and ready for your arrival at the library. When you arrive at the library, call us and we will deliver the bagged materials curbside to the trunk of your car.

We also have downloadable library materials which includes downloadable eBooks, eaudiobooks, and streaming Acorn TV, The Great Courses, and Transparent Languages. Check out website at www.perry.lib.ia.us for more information about our digital offerings.

Thank you for your understanding of the unforeseen developments. Please wear a mask, wash your hands, and social distance when possible.