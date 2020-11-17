100+ People for Perry virtual meeting set for Nov. 23

Submitted by 100+ People for Perry

The next 100+ People for Perry Meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 23.

In order to provide social distancing, this meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m.

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/non-profits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life.

After 19 meetings, the group has pledged $133,200 to 19 local non-profit projects.

The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year which will impact our community.

Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered.

Each charity/non-profit/worthy cause must be a 501 (c)(3) or sponsored by a 501 (c)(3), be project based, and benefit the Perry community.

Non-profit organizations may be found at https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx

Only members may attend and present while pledging to make four $100 donations during the course of the year.

Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (tom.lipovac@gmail.com), or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).