Perry Lutheran Homes acquires Rowley Masonic Community

Submitted by Perry Lutheran Homes

PERRY – Perry Lutheran Homes announces the acquisition of Rowley Masonic Community in Perry. Perry Lutheran Homes, a leader in eldercare for nearly 65 years, will honor the spirit of caring for the community’s elders that was the driving force behind the creation of the Rowley Masonic Community in 1957 and its expansion in 2014.

“We look at this as a unique opportunity to reach more people with the Perry Lutheran Homes ministry, and to continue leading the way in caring for seniors and older adults. We are grateful to those that were part of constructing the Rowley Masonic Community. This acquisition is a positive event for Perry and beyond because the beautiful buildings and grounds will continue to be utilized to bring attention to the needs of our seniors and older adults and care for them in new and innovative ways,” said Rev. Max Phillips, CEO at Perry Lutheran Homes.

Service offerings at Perry Lutheran Homes three campuses will remain the same for a period of time, and then will be evaluated and possibly reinvented with the goal of uniting residents and tenants with younger generations and community members, holding indoor and outdoor activities and events, and providing a variety of meaningful life opportunities.

“Our team is excited to welcome current Rowley Masonic Community residents and their families to the Perry Lutheran Homes family. Residents and families at all three of our campuses can rest assured that they will receive a high level of innovative, personalized and Christ-centered care,” shared Phillips.

Perry Lutheran Homes has implemented a unified campus naming scheme that gives reverence to local history, is consistent from campus to campus, evokes strong and positive visuals and implies “full-of-life.” Perry Lutheran Homes Spring Valley Campus will continue its current name with a nod to Spring Valley township, a youthful appeal and a connection to Psalm 23:4 “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

Perry Lutheran Homes Willis Campus will transition to Perry Lutheran Homes King’s Gardens Campus. Where the Willis Avenue building sits today was once the site of the King’s Daughter’s Hospital. A group of local women called the King’s Daughters, with concern for the community of Perry, fundraised, built and opened King’s Daughter’s Hospital in 1914. In 1956, Perry Lutheran Homes took up residence in the old King’s Daughter’s Hospital building on Willis Avenue. With two expansions at this site in 1966 and 1973, the old hospital building was torn down in 1978. King’s Gardens Campus has outdoor spaces and gardening opportunities for residents living in all the various care neighborhoods within. In the bible, God created gardens as a place of gathering, refuge, sustenance, safety, prayer and life which fits with what takes place every day at King’s Gardens Campus.

Rowley Masonic Community will transition to Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus. The expansive land and attractive buildings and spaces have been well known in the community and signify growth, beauty and opportunity. The Rowley Masonic Home was built in 1957 to serve older adults in the community in need of long-term care. In 2014, the beautiful 72,000 sq. ft. addition was started and complete in 2015. What the Masons have started at the Rowley Masonic Community, we will carry on together as Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus. In the bible, Eden was the first garden that God created. It signifies new life, incredible beauty, and paradise with God as the “master designer.” God put Adam and Eve into Eden to care for and nurture the land. And, God has put us at Eden Acres campus to do the same for our residents each and every day.

“We would like to thank those in and around the Perry area for their support of Rowley Masonic Community. It has been a true honor to serve our residents and their families for more than 60 years. We also are deeply appreciative of our fellow Masonic bodies, including the Masons of Iowa, who have acted as true advocates for Rowley Masonic Community from the beginning through this transition,” said Neil Paulsen, chair of the Board of Trustees of the Herman L. Rowley Memorial Trust.

Paulsen continues, “Above all else, our priority is those who live in and work at Rowley Masonic Community. We are fully confident Perry Lutheran Homes will provide a warm, hospitable environment for everyone to thrive within.”

Perry Lutheran Homes, through its three campuses, offers a complete continuum of care as people navigate the journey of aging. Residents and their families now have an even wider variety of housing, services and pricing to choose from to fit their individual needs. Services include in-home care, independent living, assisted living, rehabilitative therapy, respite care, skilled nursing, long-term care, assisted living memory care, mid and advance-stage memory care and end-of-life care. Perry Lutheran Homes also cares for older adults in Perry and Dallas County through Meals on Wheels and a weekly senior fellowship meal.

“We are looking forward to working alongside current staff at Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus. Perry Lutheran Homes will increase local employment opportunities from 125 team members to just under 200,” said Melissa Gannon, COO and Administrator at Perry Lutheran Homes.

Gannon adds, “And, with this acquisition, we have even more team member development opportunities for those who are passionate about what we do and want to learn and grow their skills, responsibilities and roles.”

Perry Lutheran Homes has a history of using innovation to transform and reinvent the way they care for older adults. And, these innovations have been recognized by industry leaders as Perry Lutheran Homes has been the recipient of nine awards in the past seven years. Two of those awards were for the “Best Innovation in Aging Services & Housing” for their two, CCDI memory care neighborhoods, St. James and St. John’s. Another award was the “Public Trust Award” for Perry Lutheran Homes “StepUp” Movement inspiring others to take notice of elder citizens in need, and to take action so that no elder is ever lonely, afraid, hungry or forgotten. An innovation to further enrich the lives of their residents came to fruition in 2017 with the opening of an onsite daycare, Acorns & Oaks, to provide inter-generational living and programming.

“We have an amazing opportunity with the acquisition of Rowley Masonic Community to use innovation in environment, services, programming, and care to further transform and reinvent senior living and care. If you have a passion for loving, serving and helping older adults, we invite you to partner with us to make incredible things happen,” said Gannon.

Perry Lutheran Homes will be hosting a socially safe Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 to commemorate this exciting moment in the history of our community. The ribbon cutting will take place at Eden Acres Campus (formerly Rowley Masonic Community) at 1300 28th St., Perry. There will be refreshments offered and anyone is welcome to attend. Visitors will need to park and enter through the east, main entrance off of 28th Street. To learn more about Perry Lutheran Homes, visit https://perrylutheranhomes.org/