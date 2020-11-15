Perry Police Report: Nov. 2-12

Submitted by Perry Police Department

Nov. 2

Vehicle two was slowing down to stop for the stop lights and driver of vehicle one did not see vehicle two stopping and struck the rear of vehicle two. Minor damage to both vehicles estimated at $1,300. Driver of vehicle one cited for failure to stop at assured clear distance.

Nov. 3

Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 1000 block of 17th Street.

Arrest: A 22 year old male Ames resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant, Perry’s original charge possession of a controlled substance(cocaine), possession of controlled substance ( marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to the 300 block of 1st Ave on a report of criminal mischief.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Pattee on a report of a theft. Under investigation.

Nov. 4

Received a report of a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Willis Ave.

Arrest: A 40 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct.

Arrest: A 40 year old female Perry resident was taken in to custody and charged with disorderly conduct.

Arrest: An 18 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant, Perry’s original charge of assault.

Nov. 5

Accident: Witness advised an unknown vehicle backed into vehicle two and then left the parking lot. Under investigation. Minor damage.

Accident: Vehicle one was parked and vehicle two struck it on the rear passenger side in the parking lot of Casey’s on 1st Ave. Damage estimated to be less than $1,500.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Evelyn on a report of a domestic. Unable to locate anything out of the ordinary in the area.

Nov. 6

Accident: Vehicle two was stopped at a stoplight in the southbound land on 1st Ave. Vehicle one was also traveling southbound on 1st Ave. and struck the rear of vehicle two. No damage to vehicle two, vehicle one sustained approximately $4,000.

Nov. 7

Officers responded to the 600 block of 10th Street on a report of vehicle theft. Case under investigation.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Estella on a report of criminal mischief. Garage door and window broken sometime in the past two months.

Accident: Vehicle two was entering the southern lane of the drive-thru at the Family Credit Union. Vehicle one was in the northern lane and tried to cross over into the southern lane striking vehicle two. Total estimated damages $800.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Pine on a report of vehicle burglary. Vehicle had been entered and things moved but nothing appeared to be missing. Report completed.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Clearview on a report of vehicle burglary. Wallet with cash and cards missing. Incident happened sometime during the overnight hours. Report completed.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Clearview on a domestic dispute.

Nov. 8

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 2nd St. on a report of criminal mischief. Estimated damages $3,565. Incident happened sometime in the past two months. Report completed.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Central on a report of domestic. Verbal dispute.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 7th Street on a report of criminal mischief. Advised his home appears to have been broken into while he was away. Case under investigation.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Estella on a trespassing call. Juveniles located in a building and returned to their parents.

Accident: Vehicle one and two were both traveling south on 1st Ave in the 400 block of 1st Ave. Vehicle one struck vehicle two while making an improper lane change turning left then abruptly changing and switching back into the lane causing right front passenger side to strike the some on vehicle two. Total estimated damages $400.

Arrest: A 26 year old male Perry resident was arrested on the Dallas County warrant for failure to appear, original charges of public intoxication and interference with official acts.

Arrest: A 21 year old male was taken into custody and charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense.

Arrest: A 23 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with simple assault.

Nov. 9

Arrest: A 25 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Evelyn on a report of a domestic situation. Unable to locate a disturbance in the area.

Nov. 10

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Evelyn on a report of a domestic disturbance. Everything quiet upon arrival.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Bateman on a report of criminal mischief. Under investigation.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Vine on a report of possible fraud. Case under investigation.

Nov. 11

Arrest: A 16 year old male from Perry was taken into custody and charged with interference with official acts causing injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Willis Ave on a theft report. Under investigation.

Nov. 12

Arrest: A 21 year old male Jefferson resident was taken into custody and charged with driving under suspension.

Arrest: A 22 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with driving under suspension.