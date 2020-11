Submitted by Crossroads Church

Crossroads Church is hosting the Food Bank of Iowa's November Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Perry. It will be a drive-thru operation and the food will be distributed as soon as it is delivered and set up, approximately 8:15 a.m.

The pantry will be located at Crossroads Church, 2810 1st St. Perry. If you are in need of food please come.