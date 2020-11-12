Happenings in Perry

Staff Report

Holiday Sip and Shop

5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.

Shop warm-weather apparel, holiday décor, gifts and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location! Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location.

Grab and Go Dinner

5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at 908 Willis Ave, Perry.

The Perry Firefighters Association are holding a Grab and Go Dinner on Friday, Nov. 13. Come grab a meal and support your local fire department. Attendees should remain in their vehicle, pick up their order and drive on. The menu includes hamburger, chips and a drink for $5, cheeseburger, chips and a drink for $5 or ribeye sandwich, chips and a drink for $8. Free hotdogs will be available for kids ages 10 and under with the purchase of one of the above meal deals.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at Crossroads Church, 2810 1st St. Perry.

Crossroads is hosting the Food Bank of Iowa's November Mobile Food Pantry in Perry. It will be a drive-thru operation and we will begin distributing food as soon as it is delivered and we are set up, approximately 8:15 a.m.

Red Cross Perry Community Blood Drive

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Perry Elks Lodge, 2823 Willis Ave. Perry.

The Red Cross will host a Perry Community Blood Drive on Nov. 25 at the Perry Elks Lodge. Schedule your lifesaving appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=perryia. Come to give Nov. 25-28 for a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane! Ltd qty.

LifeServe Perry Community Blood Drive

2-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 at First United Methodist Church, 1100 3rd St.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Tinsel Trot

10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at Raccoon Valley Bank, 1202 2nd St. Perry.

The annual Tinsel Trot returns on Saturday, Nov. 28. The Perry Booster Club is sponsoring the 5K Fun Run. Check-in will start at 10 a.m. with the race starting at 10:30 a.m. Photo ops with Santa and the Bluejay will also be available. Registration is $30 for adults and $20 for students. Registration forms are available at Perry High School, Perry Middle School, Perry Chamber, Rec Center, Snap Fitness, Raccoon Valley Bank and Perry Perk. Electronic registration is available via Facebook @PerryBooster. Register by Nov. 18 to receive a long-sleeved T-shirt.