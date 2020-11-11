Three Perry students and one adult to be quarantined after four test positive for COVID-19

Submitted by Perry CSD

A release from the Perry Community School District said one Perry High School student, one Perry Middle School Student, one Perry Middle School adult and one Perry Elementary student tested positive on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for COVID-19. All students and families in contact with this student have been notified.

Three students and one adult will be quarantined for 14 days per direction from Dallas County Public Health. All other students can attend classes as normal. Currently, only .005% of the Perry CSD student population has a positive COVID-19 test. This is a very low percentage, the release said.