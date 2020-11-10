Perry Police start death investigation

Submitted by Perry Police Department

A press release from the Perry Police Department said a welfare check was requested on the occupant of a home in the 2700 block of Summer Meadows Drive in Perry around 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. A neighbor reported seeing no activity at the residence for some time and was concerned for the well-being of the resident.

Officers responded and were able to make entry into the home. Once inside officers located a single deceased person. The Perry Police Department requested investigative assistance from Division of Criminal Investigations to aid in determining cause of death and to positively identify the deceased person.

The body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny where an autopsy was performed on Nov. 10. Preliminary results do not indicate any foul play. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending final identification and notification of family.