Perry Economic Development completes sale of Perry Industrial Park spec building

Submitted by Perry Economic Development

PERRY – The Perry Economic Development formally announces the close of sale on the speculative warehouse shell located in the Perry Industrial Park to T.C. & B. Corporate Wearables, Inc.

The sales transaction marks another successful milestone for Perry Economic Development. The organization unveiled the 30,000-square-foot speculative building in summer of 2018. The debut was attended by Lt. Governor Adam Gregg; Iowa Economic Development Authority Executive Director Debi Durham; and several other state dignitaries, community partners, developers and friends to commemorate the state’s only new construction shell warehouse in a Certified Site industrial park.

Construction of the speculative building began in April 2018 to spur development in the Perry Industrial Park which is zoned as Light Industrial and designated as a Certified Site by the State of Iowa. Perry Economic Development utilized local, state and federal economic development programs to help make the spec building a reality. Perry Economic Development Inc. granted funds and the City of Perry permitted TIF resources to the project. Additionally, a Small Business Administration loan was secured, and a zero-percent interest loan was made possible from a Revolving Loan Fund offered by Minburn Communications via the USDA Rural Development Loan and Grant program.

Located off Highway 141 at the eastern edge of Perry, the Certified Site Industrial Park is comprised of 151 acres, is designated as “shovel ready” with site-related data and documentation. The site also is gigabit certified with ample fiber optic broadband available. T.C. & B. Corporate Wearables will join Percival Scientific, ITC Midwest, and Hy-Line International already located in the Park. Eleven additional acres are available for immediate development and over 100 more adjoining acres exist for future site expansion.

Perry Economic Development is committed to supporting and facilitating sustainable growth and development in the city. The organization will continue to recruit new businesses to the Industrial Park and to the Commercial Park located to the north. The successful completion of the spec building project along with the ability to offer incentive packages will be used to attract and promote investment and employment opportunities in Perry.

For more information, please contact Perry Economic Development Representative, Terry Nielsen at 515-465-3521 or City Administrator, Sven Peterson at 515-465-2481.