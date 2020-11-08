Perry Police Report: Oct. 26 - Nov. 2

Submitted by Perry Police Department

Oct. 26

Accident: Unit two was northbound on Hwy 144/1st Ave approaching the intersection of Dewey St. Unit one was eastbound on Dewey at the Hwy 144/1st Ave intersection. Driver of unit one failed to yield from the stop sign and collided with unit two in the northbound lane of Hwy 144. Passenger in unit one had a minor cut on the inside of mouth that was untreated. The driver of unit two complained of head and neck pain and was transported by EMS to Dallas County Hospital. Estimated damages $6,000. Driver of unit one was cited for failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.

Officers responded to the 500 block of 12th Street on a report of a theft. Under investigation.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 1st Ave. on a report of a counterfeit bill. Bill was received sometime over the weekend. Under investigation.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of 1st Ave., on a report of damage to a political sign.

Oct. 27

Officers responded to the 1800 block of W 4th St. on harassment complaints.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Willis on a report of a domestic dispute. Verbal dispute only.

Oct. 28

Arrest: A 54 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a Polk County warrant for contempt of court, violation of protective order.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 2nd St. on a report of fraud case. Under investigation.

Oct. 29

Officers responded to the 800 block of 4th St. on a report of criminal mischief. Damage to sensor light.

Arrest: A 29 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Oct. 30

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 141st St. on a report of a theft. Under investigation.

Nov. 2

Arrest: A 30 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with driving under supervision.