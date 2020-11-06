DMACC to offer free McCreary memberships to students

Submitted by DMACC VanKirk Career Academy

DMACC VanKirk Career Academy in Perry recently annouced a new partnership with the McCreary Community Building. DMACC students who are taking six or more credits can now receive a free semester membership at the recently renovated rec center.

“DMACC is always looking for ways to serve our students, particularly in this time of uncertainty and online learning. Our goal is to help students improve their physical and mental health by getting active,” explained DMACC VanKirk Academy Director Eddie Diaz.

Students who are interested in this opportunity can sign up for a free membership at the McCreary Community Building by showing proof of their current credit load and a photo ID. Students who are taking six credits at any DMACC campus are eligible for the student membership, not just students taking classes at the Perry VanKirk Center.

Student memberships will be active during the current semester and will need to be updated each semester they are taking at least six credits at DMACC.

“We are excited to partner with DMACC to give their students the opportunity to utilize our newly renovated rec center,” said Becky Halling, Assistant Parks and Rec Director. “The addition of our 24/7 access fitness center will be especially beneficial to the busy college student.”

DMACC continues to look for innovative ways to enhance the student experience. The ability to offer students this membership opportunity is one of the many ways the VanKirk Center i seeking to help students meet not only their educational goals, but their health goals as well.

“DMACC is concerned about the success of our students,” Diaz said. “Not just in the classroom, but outside the classroom as well.”

Registration for Spring semester courses is now open. Visit dmacc.edu/perry for more information on courses.