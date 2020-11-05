PHS student tests positive for COVID-19, five to be quarantined
Submitted by Perry CSD
A release from the Perry Community School District said a Perry High School student tested positive on Wednesday, Nov. 4. All students and families in contact with this student have been notified.
Five students will be quarantined for 14 days per direction from Dallas County Public Health. Wearing masks prevented an additional 13 students from being quarantined. All students can attend classes as normal, the release said.