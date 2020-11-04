Perry Hy-Vee to serve drive-up Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 11

Submitted by Perry Hy-Vee

In support of our Veterans, your Perry Hy-Vee will host their annual free Veterans breakfast. This year due to COVID-19 concerns, we will have a drive-up breakfast to go, without indoor dining. Veterans, active duty, Reserve and National Guard members are invited to pick up their carryout meals, in front of the Perry Hy-Vee store, from 6-10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

We will also be offering a 10 percent discount on purchases made on Veterans Day.

From the entire Perry Hy-Vee staff, we thank everyone for their service.