Perry Public Library November News, Events

Submitted by Perry Public Library

Library Staff Returns to Perry Public Library Building

Perry Public Library staff have returned to the public library building from their temporary office space at the Carnegie Library Museum, and all curbside library services are again accessible from the East side entrance of the public library. Library staff will continue to offer curbside services while construction finishing work is completed, and open hours will remain 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday for the immediate future, but hours are subject to change along with circumstances. When it is time to reopen the library for in-person visits, that information will be widely publicized. In the meantime, call the library and ask a librarian for the help and services you need: 515-465-3569.

Books and Bites Children’s Virtual Program

Books and Bites is a new monthly program offered by Perry Public Library for children in first and second grades. The virtual programs combine a book and a snack featured in its story, and the live Zoom presentations take place at 3 p.m., on the first Wednesday of each month. The first Books and Bites event is at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4. During the live Zoom presentation, Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel will read a story and demonstrate how to make a snack, using a recipe kit that participants pick up at the library prior to the program. The programs and recipe kits are free, but registration is required by the Friday before the event to receive a recipe kit. Books and Bites programs are limited to 15 participants, so don’t wait! Sign up by calling the library: 515-465-3569.

Community Helpers Storytimes Continue on Wednesdays

Virtual Family Storytime sessions for children ages two to five continue at Perry Public Library this fall with the Community Helpers unit, presented live via Zoom each Wednesday, from 10:15 to 11 a.m. This unit introduces children to the helping professions and incorporates pre-literacy skills, stories, songs, activities, and crafts during the Zoom programs. Accompanying craft kits are supplied, free, to registrants, and are available for curbside pick-up prior to the sessions. Storytimes are free, but registration is required. Call the library for more information or to register: 515-465-3569.

Library Closed for Veterans Day

Perry Public Library will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

Library Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday

Perry Public Library will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Craft Club Returns for December/January Event

Attention craft lovers: the Perry Public Library Craft Club will return with another great craft for December/January. Plan to join us for more crafting and camaraderie at this fun event. Details coming soon!

​For Additional Information Contact the Library at 515-465-3569