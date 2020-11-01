PHS student tests positive for COVID-19, four to be quarantined
Submitted by Perry CSD
A release from the Perry Community School District said a Perry High School student tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Oct. 31. All students and families in contact with this student have been notified.
Four students will be quarantined for 14 days per direction from Dallas County Public Health. Wearing masks prevented an additional eight students being quarantined. All other students can attend classes as normal, the release said.