Perry Police Report: Oct. 11-25

Oct. 11

Arrest: A 26 year old homeless man was taken into custody and charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 1100 block of 2nd Street.

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling west on Ann Street. While going through the intersection on 2nd Street he struck Vehicle two. Total estimated damage $200. Vehicle one had a yield sign and was cited for failure to obey yield sign.

Received a report of theft of political signs in the 300 block of 10th Street.

Oct. 12

Received a report of theft of political signs in the 2600 block of 1st St.

Received a report of theft of political signs in the 1900 block of North Street.

Received a report of identity theft in the 900 block of Willis Ave.

Officers responded to the 600 block of 10th Street on a report of an assault. Case under investigation.

Oct. 15

Officer received a report of criminal mischief in the 1200 block of 18th St. Estimate damages, just cleaning.

Officers received a report of a criminal mischief in the 1200 block of 18th Street. Estimate damages $50. Charges pending.

Received report of criminal mischief in the 300 block of Lucinda. Estimated damages are pending estimates. Under investigation.

Oct. 17

Received a report of theft of a political sign in the 2700 block of Willis Ave.

Receive a report of domestic dispute in the 900 block of Central. Officers were not able to locate disturbance.

Arrest: A 26 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with interference with official acts and public intoxication.

Oct. 19

Arrest: A 16 year old male from Perry was taken into custody and charged with assault and criminal mischief.

Oct. 20

Accident: Both vehicles were in the drive-thru at McDonalds when vehicle one struck vehicle two. Minor damages to both vehicles.

Officers responded to 900 block of Willis Ave on a report of theft. Estimated loss $1,000. Under investigation.

Arrest: A 32 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant. Perry’s original charge of driving while barred.

Oct. 21

Arrest: A 39 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with violation of a no contact order and stalking.

Arrest: A 16 year old male from Perry was taken into custody in the 1200 block of 18th St. and charged with simple assault.

Arrest: A 22 year old male Slater resident was taken into custody and charged with operating while intoxicated first offense.

Oct. 22

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 2nd St. on a report of a theft. Taken was a drill, estimated value $220.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Warford on a report of criminal mischief. Under investigation.

Oct. 23

Received a report of a theft in the 2400 block of Warford. Under investigation.

Officers responded to a report of assault in the 1800 block of Pattee. Case under investigation.

Oct. 24

Received a report of criminal mischief in the 1000 block of 2nd Street. Case under investigation.

Arrest: A 41 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear, original charge possession of drug paraphernalia, second warrant for failure to appear, original charge driving under suspension two counts.

Oct. 25

Received a report of a theft of a yard ornament. Estimated value $35.

Arrest: A 28 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance(marijuana) possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification information, interference with official acts and cited for driving under suspension.