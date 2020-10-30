Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... what business is shown and its location? Yes, that is Fashions on Second located at 1117 2nd Street. This location starting in 1929 as the Fair Store, then Conners, Woodward's Department store, Anthony's in 1958, Fashions on Second in 1977, Fashion III, Davidson's, Dollar Wearhouse, Breadeaux and The Mandarin Cafe today. This building has gone through many different uses. Today the Mandarin is open for dine-in and carryout or delivery, they are also one of Perry's oldest restaurants.

