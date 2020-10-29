Three Perry High School students test positive for COVID-19
Submitted by Perry CSD
A release from the Perry Community School District said three Perry High School students tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 29. All students and families in contact with these students have been notified. Nine students will be quarantined for 14 days per direction from Dallas County Public Health. Wearing masks prevented another 15 students from having to quarantine. All other students can attend classes as normal, the release said.