Announcement at Percival Scientific highlights record level of Iowa investments through Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program

Submitted by U.S. Department of Agriculture

PERRY – The Trump Administration, along with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Iowa Grant Menke, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 27 that the USDA is investing $16.8 million in 25 projects to create over 200 jobs and increase economic opportunities throughout rural Iowa. These funding awards, made through USDA’s Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant (REDLG) program, were announced at Percival Scientific, an innovative designer and manufacturer of controlled environment chambers, and an ultimate recipient of two of the REDLG awards.

Tuesday's announcement is part of a record level of Iowa investment – in both the amount of funds awarded ($16.8 million) and the number of projects (25) – in one fiscal year through the USDA Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant (REDLG) program.

“The REDLG program is one of the most versatile, efficient and effective funding tools to enhance economic opportunities and create jobs in rural America,” said Menke. “Through key partnerships with rural electric cooperatives, rural telephone cooperatives, municipal utilities, and supporting organizations such as the Iowa Area Development Group, Iowa continues to lead the nation in delivering REDLG investments and projects. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to increasing prosperity across rural America, because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

USDA is investing in 25 Iowa REDLG projects for Fiscal Year 2020, including the following: