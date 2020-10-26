Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church Sleep Space program receives donation from Perry Elks

Lisa Widick

Perry Elks Lodge No. 407

Perry Iowa Elks Lodge No. 407 recently donated $500 from their charitable giving account to the Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church Sleep Space program.

Sleep Space provides bedding to families and children in need in the community. The program is funded entirely with donations.

"This donation will help out a lot in replenishing our supplies. Some of the grants the church has sought to fund the program in the past just aren't happening this year," Pastor Jeremy Winter said.

Needs include mattresses, bed frames, blankets, sheets and pillows. Lodge members also donated some bedding items that were delivered at the same time as the cash donation.

For more information regarding the Sleep Space program, contact Pastor Winter at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church.

For more information regarding becoming an Elks Lodge member and giving back to the community, contact Exalted Ruler Heather Erickson at 515-465-3791.