Perry Lutheran Homes set to acquire Rowley Masonic Community

Submitted by Perry Lutheran Homes

Perry Lutheran Homes announces its intention to acquire the Rowley Masonic Community in Perry. Perry Lutheran Homes, a leader in senior care for nearly 65 years, intends to honor the spirit of caring for the community’s elders that was the driving force behind the creation of the Rowley Masonic Community in 1957 and its expansion in 2014. The pending transfer of ownership date is Nov. 16, 2020.

“We look at this as a unique opportunity to reach more people with the Perry Lutheran Homes ministry and to continue leading the way in caring for seniors and older adults in our community," said Rev. Max Phillips, CEO at Perry Lutheran Homes. "We are grateful to those that were part of constructing the Rowley Masonic Community. This acquisition will be a positive event for the community of Perry because the beautiful buildings and grounds will continue to be utilized to bring attention to the needs of our seniors and older adults and care for them in new and innovative ways."

Service offerings at Perry Lutheran Homes three campuses will remain the same for a period of time, and then will be evaluated and possibly reinvented with the goal of uniting residents and tenants with younger generations and community members, holding indoor and outdoor activities and events and providing a variety of meaningful life opportunities.

“Our team is excited to welcome current Rowley Masonic Community residents, resident families, and staff to the Perry Lutheran Homes family. Residents and families at all three of our campuses can rest assured that they will receive a high level of personalized, Christ-centered care,” shared Melissa Gannon, COO and Administrator of Perry Lutheran Homes. “We look forward to working alongside current staff at Rowley. Together, as one team of nearly 175 people, we will work hand in hand to provide the best care possible.”

Staff, residents, resident families and other partners were notified on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Perry Lutheran Homes, through its three campuses, will offer a complete continuum of care. Residents and their families will have a wide variety of service and housing options to choose from to fit their individual needs. Services include in-home care, independent living, assisted living, rehabilitative therapy, respite care, skilled nursing, long-term care, assisted living memory care, mid and advance-stage memory care and end-of-life care. Perry Lutheran Homes also cares for older adults in Perry and Dallas County through Meals on Wheels.

Additional details will be forthcoming with the finalization of the pending sale and transfer of ownership thereafter.