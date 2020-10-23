COVID-19 alters Halloween plans in Perry and surrounding areas. Here's what's happening.

The Perry City Council has set the official trick-or-treating night for 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host a Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat walk in downtown Perry from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. The chamber encourages participants to stay safe while enjoying the event:

Perry Hy-Vee will celebrate Halloween early from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. The outdoor, family-friendly event will feature treats, pumpkin decorating, coloring activity and cookie decorating.

The City of Granger Beggar’s Night is 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. For residents who will be distributing goodies, please light up your front door area indicating “beggars” are welcome.

Raccoon River Pet Rescue is hosting a Halloween 'Drive Through' Donation and Pet Costume Contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 14360 Ivy Place, Perry. Bring your donation of pet food, litter, toys or cash to the shelter and help the shelter restock its shelves. Drive by the shelter, drop off the donation and we get a treat. If you have a pet, dress them up to be entered into the Pet Costume Contest. More details can be found on the Raccoon River Pet Rescue Facebook page.

Trunk or Treat will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 on Baker Street in downtown Minburn. No registration required. Set up starts at 5 p.m. Trunk decoration is encouraged but not required. A prize will be handed out for the best decorated trunk. Cars will be parked along Baker Street in every other spot. Social distancing is encouraged. Traditional trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Minburn.

A Drive-Thru Trick-Or-Treat event will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Landus parking lot in Woodward.

Woodward will host trick-or-treating 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Each individual house will be able to decide whether they want to participate.

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Dawson. No hayrides or games this year.