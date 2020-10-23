COVID-19 alters Halloween plans in Perry and surrounding areas. Here's what's happening.
The Perry City Council has set the official trick-or-treating night for 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
- Participating households should turn porch lights on.
- Masks are recommended for trick-or-treaters, guardians and households giving away candy.
- Social distancing recommendations should be followed.
- If you are sick, please do not participate.
- Please follow safety guidelines set by the county, state and federal health departments.
The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host a Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat walk in downtown Perry from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. The chamber encourages participants to stay safe while enjoying the event:
- All participants are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and maintain at least 6ft between other groups of trick-or-treaters.
- Willis Avenue (from 1st to 3rd) and 2nd Street (from Otley to Pattee) will be CLOSED to vehicles for the event. Parking available at city lots and side streets. Enter at intersections and follow the designated one-way route through the downtown area.
Other Halloween Happenings
Perry Hy-Vee will celebrate Halloween early from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. The outdoor, family-friendly event will feature treats, pumpkin decorating, coloring activity and cookie decorating.
The City of Granger Beggar’s Night is 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. For residents who will be distributing goodies, please light up your front door area indicating “beggars” are welcome.
Raccoon River Pet Rescue is hosting a Halloween 'Drive Through' Donation and Pet Costume Contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 14360 Ivy Place, Perry. Bring your donation of pet food, litter, toys or cash to the shelter and help the shelter restock its shelves. Drive by the shelter, drop off the donation and we get a treat. If you have a pet, dress them up to be entered into the Pet Costume Contest. More details can be found on the Raccoon River Pet Rescue Facebook page.
Trunk or Treat will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 on Baker Street in downtown Minburn. No registration required. Set up starts at 5 p.m. Trunk decoration is encouraged but not required. A prize will be handed out for the best decorated trunk. Cars will be parked along Baker Street in every other spot. Social distancing is encouraged. Traditional trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Minburn.
A Drive-Thru Trick-Or-Treat event will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Landus parking lot in Woodward.
Woodward will host trick-or-treating 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Each individual house will be able to decide whether they want to participate.
Trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Dawson. No hayrides or games this year.
Dallas County 4-H clubs are providing a safe and family-friendly Halloween experience for all community youth through Trunk or Treat. The event has been postponed from Sunday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 1 because of weather. Trunk or Treat will now be held from 3-4:30 on Sunday, Nov. 1 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairground Rd, Adel. Bring your friends and your best costumes. Sanitizing stations will be available and face-coverings are highly recommended.
