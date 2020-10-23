Bock Family Foundation announces fall grants

Submitted by Bock Family Foundation

The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce that $60,078 was awarded to 18 grant recipients in their Fall Grant Cycle.

Since 2002, The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants totaling more than $2,085,000, including grants awarded in this grant cycle.

Due to the recommendations of the CDC regarding “social distancing” there will be no formal grant presentation this fall, and funds are being distributed directly to the grantees.

The recipients of Fall 2020 grant awards are:

Dallas County Conservation Board $7,500 for RRVT High Trestle Trail Connector Woodward Phase

McCreary Community Building $2,500 toward furnishing Child Watch Room

Perry Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc. $7,000 for Business Modernization and Protection Grant

Nudgers, Inc. $2,500 for tuck pointing on Kerris Building

Acorns & Oaks Daycare $2,000 to purchase washer and dryer

Raccoon River Pet Rescue $2,000 to purchase dental cleaning machine

Perry Area Child Development Center $4,500 for scholarships

New Opportunities, Inc. $3,328 for carpet & paint at new office space

Fullhart/Carnegie Charitable Trust $2,000 to convert audio/video histories to digital

Perry Community School District $4,500 for wall mount water bottle fillers

P.A.C.E.S: $7,500 toward 2020-21 Program

Iowa Association for the Education of Young People $3,000 for Staff Play Experience and Family Play Experiences training sessions

Woodward Public Library $1,000 to digitalize microfilm for genealogical and historical collection

Minburn Area Firefighters Association $1,350 to replace self contained breathing apparatus cylinders

DeSoto Fire Department: $5,000 towards purchase of new grass truck

Linden Public Library Foundation Inc: $1,000 towards new carpet

Dallas Center Public Library Foundation $1,000 to remodel/expand Roy R. Estle Memorial Library

Panther Creek Church of the Brethren $2,400 for Blessing Box

The Bock Family Foundation, Inc., located in Perry, Iowa, was established by the Larry Bock and Barbara Bock Estates in 2002, and is a nonprofit supporting organization for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes. Projects funded must be located in Dallas County, Iowa. Applicants must be a nonprofit organization or a unit of state or local government. The Foundation awards grants in the fall and spring. Application deadlines are September 1 and March 1 respectively. Questions about the grant guidelines and the application form may be directed to Scott Finneseth, Executive Director of the Bock Family Foundation, at 515-465-4641 or lawyers@fdplawfirm.com or PO Box 487, Perry, IA, 50220.

Directors of the Bock Family Foundation are: Harley Weyer – President; Jon S. Peters – Vice President; Joyce Van Kirk – Secretary; Jean Bromert, Cat Stokes, John C. Powell, and Brent Halling.